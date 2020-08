Hi Everyone,

Those with large DVD and Blu-ray collections, how are you storing these?

I've been using regular bookshelves and I'm fast running out of space and got them double stacked etc.

I'm looking to get something like this http://www.dvdcabinet.com/CD-storage-DVD-storage.htm but can't seem to find a place in NZ (need to hold around 1500 discs)

Any suggestions?