#274486 25-Aug-2020 11:14
Hi all,

 

Recently I bought and adapter off Aliexpress (RCA in HDMI out) to be able to connect my old VCR up to my new Sony TV.

 

The VCR has two RCA outputs, one yellow for video and one white for audio and the adapter has 3 RCA inputs, yellow, white and red.

 

I did not have a set of yellow white and red RCA leads but I figured the audio set I have (male red and black at each end) should do the same job? I connected one end into the outputs on the VCR and the other end into the matching video and audio RCA ports on the adapter, then ran the HDMI lead from the adapter to the TV.

 

The adapter requires USB power, so I plugged an old phone charger into the wall and ran a short USB cord to the adapter for power.

 

With everything connected as it should be I put the TV to HDMI 1 as required and hit play on the VCR, I got a blue screen with sound but no picture, I flicked the switch to 720p and 1080p on the adapter and got the same result. The only other thing I could try was another set of audio leads, so I did this and still got the same result.

 

Not sure why it is not working, perhaps I need to have the yellow white and red leads? even though the adapter only has a yellow and white port for input?

 

Perhaps I am missing something here? would really like to make this work! 

 

Looks like you have it wired up right, maybe swap the black and red leads over in case the black one is broken?

 

 







are you able to take another side view photo of the RCA inputs on the converter ? 

 
 
 
 


Does your TV not have RCA inputs?

 

Most still have a composite/component combined input (Red, Green, Blue for Video and then Red and White for Audio). usually a composite signal (yellow cable) will work in one of the R, G or B sockets.

 

 

 

But yeah, check that your cable is good, and you are definitely going yellow to yellow (you'll also only get sound out of one 'side' without an RCA splitter (one in, two out).

Maybe try another USB adapter - just in case?




I believe an RCA 'audio' (Red/Black) cable like yours should be fine on the yellow (Video) socket.

 

The Yellow/White/Red cables are just colour coded for ease of identification, but otherwise the same sort of cable as a regular audio lead.




dt:

 

are you able to take another side view photo of the RCA inputs on the converter ? 

 

 

 

 

I could tonight when I am home, here is the link to what I bought though, maybe that helps?

Maybe an obvious question but is the VCR set to PAL? Or is the adaptor only NTSC?

 

 

 

 




Rikkitic:

 

Maybe an obvious question but is the VCR set to PAL? Or is the adaptor only NTSC?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have no idea of either sorry!

There should be a switch on the side of the box. Make sure it is set to PAL. This is assuming the VCR is also PAL. It should be, but it may be NTSC or set to that. 

 

 




Looks like it is this unit:

 

https://www.emax.co.nz/index.php?main_page=product_info&products_id=5494&gclid=CjwKCAjwyo36BRAXEiwA24CwGSM8lCWdiBVyZo4q24V0Mfw6b_rXAyUPoP9kMhGcQN0CtIkXeIJTshoC-XoQAvD_BwE

 

As far as I can see it autodetects the input type and is PAL/NTSC compatible so no switch. Looks like the OP has it connected correctly so all I can suggest is trying a few different cables.

Agree with above. Sorry, my mistake.

 

Some VCRs have both PAL and NTSC. It might be worth trying to switch between these if the VCR allows it. The converter could be faulty.

 

 

 

 




David321:

 

dt:

 

are you able to take another side view photo of the RCA inputs on the converter ? 

 

 

 

 

I could tonight when I am home, here is the link to what I bought though, maybe that helps?

 

 

 

 

with link provided below it certainly looks like you've got it connected correctly.. hmm.. is there any sort of LED indicator on it to show that it powered on? 

