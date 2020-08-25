Hi all,

Recently I bought and adapter off Aliexpress (RCA in HDMI out) to be able to connect my old VCR up to my new Sony TV.

The VCR has two RCA outputs, one yellow for video and one white for audio and the adapter has 3 RCA inputs, yellow, white and red.

I did not have a set of yellow white and red RCA leads but I figured the audio set I have (male red and black at each end) should do the same job? I connected one end into the outputs on the VCR and the other end into the matching video and audio RCA ports on the adapter, then ran the HDMI lead from the adapter to the TV.

The adapter requires USB power, so I plugged an old phone charger into the wall and ran a short USB cord to the adapter for power.

With everything connected as it should be I put the TV to HDMI 1 as required and hit play on the VCR, I got a blue screen with sound but no picture, I flicked the switch to 720p and 1080p on the adapter and got the same result. The only other thing I could try was another set of audio leads, so I did this and still got the same result.

Not sure why it is not working, perhaps I need to have the yellow white and red leads? even though the adapter only has a yellow and white port for input?

Perhaps I am missing something here? would really like to make this work!