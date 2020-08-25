Noticed the new Yamaha AV receivers spotted earlier in the year have been announced overseas.

Not sure on a local release date yet.

RX-V4A

https://usa.yamaha.com/products/audio_visual/av_receivers_amps/rx-v4a/index.html

RX-V6A

https://usa.yamaha.com/products/audio_visual/av_receivers_amps/rx-v6a/index.html

This site had a good overview:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marksparrow/2020/08/24/yamaha-unveils-two-new-8k-av-receivers-with-a-host-of-advanced-features/#70594a7974a6

I'm looking to get the RX-V6A based on local price. Will update when I have a hands on.