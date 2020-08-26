Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274503 26-Aug-2020 08:28
Hi our friends have just built a new house which is a 2 storey barn style house with the central barn area being open and surrounded by open plan landings.

This gives rise to a vaulted ceiling and a large open space.

They have asked how best to put in some audio.

They don’t want a surround sound set up for their tv on the landing living space so I have suggested a soundbar.

However their large open space they want to be able to have music and radio.

I advised them to put power sockets up high on the four corners which they did but they didn’t want to run speaker cable and wanted wifi or Bluetooth speakers so they could play direct from their phones. They don’t have a CD collection and play all music from Apple phones or Spotify.

My first thought was for a couple of Sonos fives ?

But before I suggest these I wondered does anyone else have any suggestions ?

The main space is big, probably 15m long and 10m wide and it’s close to 9m to the apex of the vaulted ceiling so I can see it may be echo prone !

Is it better to have the speakers high mid or low level placement ?

Cheers in advance.

  #2549734 26-Aug-2020 09:02
What about regular passive speakers wired back to a central location.   If you want sonos use the sonos or yamaha music cast amps to power those speakers.

 

It could mean that if you run more wires than they want speakers for they can just leave them in the walls etc.




