I am in the process of setting up a sound system in my living room.

I am waiting delivery of a Yamaha R-N803D network stereo amp, and a pair of Q Acoustics Q3050 floorstanders.

My aim is to have a good system based on CD and Spotify music.

My son just threw a spanner in the works, by purchasing a Rega Planar 1 turntable. Now, I am no spring chicken, and I have lived through the LP era of 1960's and 1970's. I had a good collection of vinyl records which i played on my all-in-one box record player of the 60's. When I arrived in New Zealand in 1975, I bought myself a stand alone player and speakers, Then CD's came along, and they were a revelation. So clear and much easier to look after than records. I finally sold off my collection to a second hand record dealer for about $1 each.

In recent years I have played my CD's and digital streams through my Home Cinema set up in my Man Cave, but I want to be able to share the listening experience with my wife in our living room.

I have now started to look at some of the new coloured, splatter and all kinds of other release vinyl, and they look so COOL! 😎

I am fighting the urge to buy myself a turntable to add to my system, but I don't think that I'll be able to resist. Take a look at these:-

Anyone else gone back to vinyl, or thinking about it?