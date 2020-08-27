Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Extract audio & image from a PC --> 4 TVs + amp + speakers


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274526 27-Aug-2020 10:35
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

 

 

I'll open soon a small fitness center in France, and here is my installation:

 

- 2 x 75'' LED TVs at left of the room with 2 x Martin speaker and 1 Martin sub.

 

- 2 x 75'' LED TVs at right of the room with 2 x Martin speaker and 1 Martin sub.

 

 

 

With the amps and mixer, the configuration is this:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Only videoclips will be played on the 4 TVs. The TV will always play the same thing at same moment. The synchronisation must be perfect between the 4 TVs, and of course, with the audio. The DSP Martin DX0.5 will allow, I think, to manage the delay between the sound and the image, I'll tune it once and for all.

 

 

 

All will be controled by my PC, with Windows 10.

 

 

 

My problem is that I don't know at all how to do with my PC.

 

- my mothercard is a "Gigabyte B360 HD3" 

 

- my graphic card is "Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC 6Gb"

 

 

 

 

What I want to do is splitting my PC monitor in two: on the left part of the monitor, I want to see my normal desktop (to check my e-mail, control my .mp4 playlist, etc.), and on the right part, I want to see the videos, exactly what my clients will see. Of course, I never want that my clients see the mouse pointer, texts, etc., I don't want that they see what I'm doing: only videos for hours and hours.

 

Splitting my PC monitor like that is possible?

 

Am I right about these connexions?

 

- PC monitor plugged to the Graphic Card DisplayPort.

 

- HDMI Bluestream splitter plugged to the Graphic Card HDMI port.

 

- Focusrite plugged to the Motherboard green sound Realtek output?

 

 

 

The resolution of my videoclips will be all different, sometimes 1080p, sometimes 720p, maybe 4K. Is it possible with my playlist that all is automatic and that the image size automatically adapt to my 75'' TVs?

 

 

 

Thanks so much for the help, I'm really lost in that last step of my project! :)

 

 

 

Laura

Create new topic
919 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2550569 27-Aug-2020 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Your plan looks like it will do everything you want, the TVs will be like a second screen. The only thing is if you move the mouse off your personal screen it will appear on the TVs. The video player (e.g. MPC-HT) could be set to full screen mode and it will scale up all the videos to fit the TV screens automatically as it works it's way through the playlist.

 

 







919 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2550574 27-Aug-2020 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Further thoughts: If you do anything on your personal screen that makes a sound it will be broadcast to the clients -think opening a web page with an auto play video, USB device insertion sound, new email arriving sound.

 

I think you may be stuck with 2 separate machines -your personal use will leak onto the TVs/Speakers in a multitude of ways.

 

 







Create new topic




News »

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.