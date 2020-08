Yep, move the non-working one to a location that had a working one. If the problem moves, the issue is the hardware. If the problem stays in the location, it could be a cable length issue, or an issue with the sender.

Another thing to try would just be changing which ports the cables are connected to on the sender.

You will be able to narrow the issue down to one of the sender, the receiver or the cabling in between.

Also, have you tried a new HDMI cable into the sender? Tried power-cycling the sender?