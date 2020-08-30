Hi all,

My brother in law picked up an old amplifier as was asking me about it, I have a background in electronics as I did my apprenticeship with Tisco in Hamilton in 1989

I suspect this is a rebadge of an AWA amp, I am not sure how old it is but looking at it it is possibly late 60's early 70s.

I know there were a lot of restrictions before 1984 and a lot of electronics was made here under licence and developed here too.

Does anyone know anything about these amps? i.e. vintage etc.

It is a bit of a weird beast, you have to open it up to connect a six pin din connector for the channel.

my BIL is going to try and find a DIN connector to see if it works.

Any info appreciated.

Cheers John