We have an old compact sound system that has a 3.5mm input I'd like to send music to using Bluetooth from my phone. Can anyone recommend one they have personally found good?

I got this combined transmitter / receiver from AliExpress and it is pretty poor:

It only connects about half the time - I have to unplug / plug in

When it does connect some of the time it just gives static

When it's off the flashing blue light is super bright, and the flashing makes the USB power supply it's connected to make an annoying noise

I don't need a microphone, multiple devices, NFC, flashing lights, battery etc. Just a way to get music to an old stereo's 3.5mm socket wirelessly. It'll be in one place so USB power would be fine.

This UGreen receiver looks about right. UGreen is at least a recognisable brand, cheap but ok. I was looking at this mpow unit but no vendor ships it to NZ - ok brand again.

Any recommendations?