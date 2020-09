Hi All,

I had an email today from Plex that they will no longer support the Plex app on my older LG TV :-(

We use Plex a lot as it has a very high WAF

I was thinking of an Apple TV.

Does anyone know if the Plex app on the Apple TV require a subscription like you need for a mobile device?

Also there are rumours of a new Apple TV and I would like to get the new one so there is longer support, does anyone have a heads up.

We can use Chromecast but the apple TV is an all in one solution.

Cheers

John