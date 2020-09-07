I'm wanting to get a soundbar that supports Spotify Connect, but am having a great deal of trouble determining which ones do and which ones don't.

Plenty have built-in Alexa or Google Assistant and say they support Spotify; but I don't want to link it to a specific Spotify account, setup voice control, or control it through a proprietary app.

I just want anyone on our local wifi to be able to connect via the Spotify app using their own Spotify account.

Not interested in bluetooth or AirPlay - am specifically after Spotify Connect capability.

Other requirements are:

Minimum 3.1 channel

Wireless sub

Around the $1,000 mark (so happy to consider anything up to $1300 or $1400 and wait for a good deal).

It will be connecting to an LG TV, but we have a universal remote so I don't think we need to stick with LG.

Can anyone help?

Thanks

EDIT: Also need full 4K passthrough that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.