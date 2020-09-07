Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275752 7-Sep-2020 18:32
Now I work from home full time I'm looking to upgrade the speakers in my office. I've had Logitech Z313 for years and they have been fine for cheap PC speakers but I'd really like to do something better. I'm not interested in suggestions for Logitech or similar, these may end up redeployed to other rooms at some point so would prefer something a bit more hi-fi.

 

My use case is a combination of typical "PC" speaker uses, streaming music when I'm at my desk and sitting reading in a chair on the other side of the room.

 

At the moment I'm considering KEF LSX (probably the top end of the budget), Klipsch R-51PM or a Yamaha WXA-50 with passive bookshelfs (I haven't really considered what yet). I'll add a DAC/Streamer if I think it makes sense, something like a Schiit Modi 3 and a PI. I'd prefer not to though, something cleaner is appealing but I want to be able to use the solution when the PC is off. These don't need to be super loud, typical desk / bedroom use it what I'm aiming for.

 

Being able to change inputs and volume with physical buttons/knobs on the WXA-50 appeals. I know the other have remotes but it's not as nice for my use case sitting on a desk.

 

I'm in the Yamaha ecosystem already (BAR400 for the living room and RX-V585 for the home theatre) so that is a consideration but not a big one.

 

I'm interested in suggestions.

  #2559818 7-Sep-2020 19:00
I think for better quality powered desktop speakers, you'd be better looking at the Rockshop etc for small studio monitors than any hifi store.  Yamaha make some (HS Series), there are a few other brands that won't kill you on price, JBL, Rokit, Presonius etc.  I like the idea of an external DAC with balanced audio outs, because unbalanced audio (ie RCA cables) around computer gear with things like switchmode PSUs, modem/routers and cables everywhere has always caused me issues with noise.

 

 



  #2559821 7-Sep-2020 19:06
Interesting idea. Looks like HS series are pretty available and not too expensive here so I'll investigate.

 

Any particular DAC that you suggest as a balanced DAC?

 
 
 
 


  #2559833 7-Sep-2020 19:18
I really love my Sonos in my office , great sound and use it for normal radio or Spotify or Apple Music etc 

