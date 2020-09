If you have one client - nothing. Kodi does more than Plex in this scenario.

The beauty of plex is multiple users and multiple clients. All your viewing history is synchronised and your can watch you movies and shows on any device. If you have a reasonable internet connection you can also stream from your PC remotely. When we go away on holiday we leave our server on and just stream to our iPads or a fire stick. You can also download for offline viewing in the quality of your choice (if you have plexpass).

I have Plex on all three TVs, my PCs, phones and tablets. It all goes to one database and viewing history. It's highly recommended by me if you have that sort of use case.

One player - don't bother.