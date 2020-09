Hi All

I did a bit of research and found that Kmplayer64 with MadVR codec plays HDR content with passthrough advanced audio codecs (eg DTS-Master) to my OLED TV and receiver. The TV switches to HDR mode and difference is very nice with 2160p content compared to SDR.

Just thought I would contribute as I have seen some posts saying HTPC's can't do HDR and to buy a Shield for HDR.