Greetings all,My wife has declared that the sacred man cave needs a clear out and one of the items on the block is a pair of Tannoy 632’s on spiked stands (assumimg I can find the spikes after two house moves)Bought them new in 1996. Used them for a few years and then they basically went into dry storage for 20 years.I fired them up recently and they sounded great, just have no place to use them 🙁Looking to get a price guide from people here to sell