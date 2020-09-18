So, with Apple promoting 4K YouTube as a feature that would finally come to ATV 4K with the release of TVOS 14 I quickly updated my ATV when I got home last night only to be disappointed that there is still no 4K YouTube available.

After doing some digging online I find that even though Apple have enabled VP9 support under TVOS 14 it still requires the App developer to update their 3rd party app to take advantage of it.

Have Apple seriously left themselves open to being left at the whim of Google to update their ATV 4K app to enable a feature that Apple have been selling for months? Google could seriously leave them hanging by refusing to update the App? Its not like Google have been active on the ATV side as the current App still uses the old outdated UI.