#277026 22-Sep-2020 13:52
Hello,

 

My genealogy club has asked me to look into getting an electric projection screen for our meetings.

 

We usually have a presentation of some sort delivered via laptop and projector.

 

Currently we have a smallish squarish screen that folds up and is quite heavy which we have to lug from the library to another building and back again each time.

 

This screen has almost severed fingers on several occasions.

 

Our supreme leader saw some electric ones on TradeMe and thought the price was cheap and then tasked me with actually doing something.

 

Fortunately covid played right into my procrastinating hands, but it's time I got on with it.

 

However, I dont know anything about such screens.

 

I presume they are not portable and need to be permanently installed.

 

Do they attach to the wall or the ceiling? 

 

Are there things I should be aware of? Are they generally troublesome for instance?

 

Any helpful advice and suggestions would be great. Thank you. 




  #2572117 22-Sep-2020 15:00
They are generally permanently attached to the ceiling or wall (the bracket at the back of the screen can be attached to either), although you can buy L-shaped brackets with a couple of hooks on if you want to be able to remove the screen - the screen is pretty weighty though, so if it's possible to leave connected that would probably be best. When retracted they're not too noticeable.

 

Be aware that if it is attached to a wall that the clearance between the screen and the wall is only a couple of inches, so you'll have to watch out for anything that the screen might hit on the way down, and generally the power cord on them is pretty short, so you will need to either run an extension cord up from the floor or put a socket nearby.

 

Although the trademe cheapies are not up to the standards of the cinephiles on geekzone, they generally do a fine job and will probably be better than your existing screen.

