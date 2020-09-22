Hello,

My genealogy club has asked me to look into getting an electric projection screen for our meetings.

We usually have a presentation of some sort delivered via laptop and projector.

Currently we have a smallish squarish screen that folds up and is quite heavy which we have to lug from the library to another building and back again each time.

This screen has almost severed fingers on several occasions.

Our supreme leader saw some electric ones on TradeMe and thought the price was cheap and then tasked me with actually doing something.

Fortunately covid played right into my procrastinating hands, but it's time I got on with it.

However, I dont know anything about such screens.

I presume they are not portable and need to be permanently installed.

Do they attach to the wall or the ceiling?

Are there things I should be aware of? Are they generally troublesome for instance?

Any helpful advice and suggestions would be great. Thank you.