Sorry for such a basic question, this is my first projector and am keen to make use of the trigger functions.



I have an Yamaha RX v2085 (2 trigger outs), Epson tw7100, ambertec 106 electric.



I think my two options are



Run two trigger cables from the receiver to the projector and screen.



Or Run one trigger cable from projector to the screen (would the hdmi from the receiver turn on the projector, which will then turn on the screen?)



Also I'm not sure where to find 12v (I believe 3.5mm) cables. Any help/tips would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks