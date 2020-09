I want to be able to play stored movies and/or downloaded Netflix to motel/airbnb TVs.

I don't really want to take my laptop, and I don't want to rely on their dodgy wifi.

I also have an android phone (Samsung s10e) and an iPad with lightning.

What's my cheapest working option?

I had a look on PriceSpy but there doesn't seem to be much there. The cheapest thing was this.