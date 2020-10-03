Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bluetooth speaker - my options and what to buy
#277244 3-Oct-2020 10:08
I'm back looking for a bluetooth speaker for summer. Outside on the deck/lawn/spa area.

 

Want something with enough guts in it that I can hear it 10-15 meters away when i'm in the garden but it's not for parties etc. I also don't want volume at 100% to achieve this as it shortens the lifespan. Also want solid battery life but they all promise that.

 

Here's 3 options I'm looking at. 

 

$179 is a great price, but how much more do you get if you go to the $249 and what's so great about the $399?

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-flip-5-portable-waterproof-speaker-blue/32209787

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-charge-4-bluetooth-speaker-grey/30361509

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-xtreme-2-bluetooth-speaker-blue/30361524

 

 

 

Mighty Ape is close and a great company so open to alternatives that they supply.

 

 

  #2578491 3-Oct-2020 10:17
this thing - you will hear it 10 miles away https://www.ultimateears.com/en-nz/wireless-speakers/hyperboom.html

 

 




  #2578499 3-Oct-2020 10:35
Batman:

 

this thing - you will hear it 10 miles away https://www.ultimateears.com/en-nz/wireless-speakers/hyperboom.html

 

 

 

 

Nothing about that is what I'm after.

 
 
 
 


  #2578514 3-Oct-2020 11:14
kiwis:

 

$179 is a great price, but how much more do you get if you go to the $249 and what's so great about the $399?

 

 

Generally speaking, judging by the specs, you're paying more for a larger battery, so longer periods between recharges; and a slightly more powerful output (so it'll be potentially louder - "potentially").  Also, the higher priced ones can be used to recharge other devices; if that's worth the extra expense for you...

 

 

  #2578519 3-Oct-2020 11:26
jamesrt:

 

kiwis:

 

$179 is a great price, but how much more do you get if you go to the $249 and what's so great about the $399?

 

 

Generally speaking, judging by the specs, you're paying more for a larger battery, so longer periods between recharges; and a slightly more powerful output (so it'll be potentially louder - "potentially").  Also, the higher priced ones can be used to recharge other devices; if that's worth the extra expense for you...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply.

 

When I look on the jbl website, both show this "Signal-to-noise ratio: >80dB"

 

Also

 

What's a/the Transducer?

 

How does 80db compare to a stock TV audio output for example?

 

 

 

https://www.jbl.co.nz/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-masterCatalog_Harman/default/dw191584da/pdfs/JBL_Flip_5%20Spec_sheet_English.pdf

 

https://www.jbl.co.nz/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-masterCatalog_Harman/default/dwf4a4aec7/pdfs/JBL_Charge4_Spec_Sheet_English.pdf

 

 

  #2578522 3-Oct-2020 11:33
Much cheaper here if you don't mind the colour: https://techcrazy.co.nz/products/jbl-flip-5-pink-brand-new?_pos=1&_sid=706b0cfff&_ss=r 

 

If you do mind the colour: https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/781177-jbl-flip-5-speaker-black?tduid=19500d10794cc66491dca72863ad104b 

 

 

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/780111-jbl-xtreme-2-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black?tduid=19500d10794cc66491dca72863ad104b

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/portable-speakers/jbl-xtreme-2-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black.html?utm_source=pricespy&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pricespy

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/portable-speakers/jbl-charge-4-portable-bluetooth-speaker-grey.html?utm_source=pricespy&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pricespy 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/jbl/jbl-charge-4-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black/362493/?utm_source=PriceSpy&utm_medium=clicksegments&utm_campaign=MarchClickSegment&utm_content=

 

 

