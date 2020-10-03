I'm back looking for a bluetooth speaker for summer. Outside on the deck/lawn/spa area.

Want something with enough guts in it that I can hear it 10-15 meters away when i'm in the garden but it's not for parties etc. I also don't want volume at 100% to achieve this as it shortens the lifespan. Also want solid battery life but they all promise that.

Here's 3 options I'm looking at.

$179 is a great price, but how much more do you get if you go to the $249 and what's so great about the $399?

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-flip-5-portable-waterproof-speaker-blue/32209787

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-charge-4-bluetooth-speaker-grey/30361509

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/jbl-xtreme-2-bluetooth-speaker-blue/30361524

Mighty Ape is close and a great company so open to alternatives that they supply.