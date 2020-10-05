Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sub $2000 TV recommendations
#277275 5-Oct-2020 12:57
Hey All,

 

 

 

I am in the market for a new TV, I will lily purchase sometime between now and Christmas. I mainly use the TV for watching movies (streamed and Blu-ray) and PS4 gaming. I have pre ordered the PS5 and I am thinking now will be a good time to upgrade. At the moment I have a 5 year old 49in lcd LG tv with a single HDMI input, this can go to the bedroom after an upgrade.

 

 

 

I have taken a look at the OLED 2020 thread however most of the recommendations there are for tv’s in the $2500 - $4000 range. Size wise I would like 65inch but could go as low as 55.

 

What do you recommend? If not a specific product what should I avoid or be on the lookout for?

 

 

 

TIA

  #2579492 5-Oct-2020 13:06
I got one of these earlier in the year.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVPHS610784/Philips-65PUT6784-65-Premium-4K-HDR-Smart-TV-With

 

Picture is really good. The smarts are okay (Netflix is nice but the other apps are meh). We mostly just use Chromecast (Ultra) as well as Xbox One S (for 4K gaming and BluRays). Most chromcast apps have remote control pass through which is handy (i.e you can play/pause from the remote).

 

One thing that swung me towards this is the position of the legs (most 65 inch TVs have legs at the edges which are too wide for my cabinet).

 

Otherwise I wouldve gone for a TCL like this;

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/60-69-uhd-tvs/tcl-65p715-65-p715-4k-led-2020-television/prod190565.html

 

 

  #2579550 5-Oct-2020 13:46
my usual advice -

 

cheapest LCD with the features you need, or OLED

 

no point buying a "good" LCD tv. 




