networkn

#277323 7-Oct-2020 20:58
My Sony Ethernet/Wireless/Bluetooth/USB speaker has been problematic for a while and I have decided to flick it on and replace it.

 

I am keen to find something that ideally has all the same connectivity, and if it's mains powered then that would be good as well. It will sit in one place usually.

 

I really value sound quality, but I don't want to spend the earth as it gets relatively little use. So I don't want rubbish, but I don't want to spend the earth as well.

 

Sonos come to mind, but I need to be able to "cast" or Airplay to it easily and I don't want something that suddenly goes obselete.

 

Not sure on budget, but certainly under $500. 

 

It's not a huge room, (Master Bedroom) but I do want something that can produce a reasonable volume.

 

I'd up my budget if I could get a built in alarm and FM radio as well as then I could replace 2 units with 1.

 

I don't need to to have assistants built in, or if it does, I want to be able to disable it, as I have another unit for that already.

 

Not sure if I should consider second hand?

Handle9
  #2580917 7-Oct-2020 21:01
What music service are you using?

 

Is Bluetooth really needed?

Stu1
  #2580918 7-Oct-2020 21:06
I love my Sonos airplay, Spotify Apple Music , the SL is good without the assistant or you can just switch off the mic on the play one . 

 
 
 
 


networkn

  #2580921 7-Oct-2020 21:13
I'd like Bluetooth, just gives that extra layer of flexibility, though I don't want BT only.

 

 

Handle9
  #2580926 7-Oct-2020 21:24
networkn:

 

I'd like Bluetooth, just gives that extra layer of flexibility, though I don't want BT only.

 

 

That pretty much knocks Sonos out.

 

Maybe something like a Yamaha Musiccast 20 or 50? I'm not sure what they go for in NZ, here the Musicast 20 around $400. They will become the speaker for your Alexa devices as well.

 

That or an Echo Show 8 which covers all the requirements around alarm clocks etc. The sound is fine without being amazing and gets plenty loud. It's what we have in our master bedroom to cover this use case.

