My Sony Ethernet/Wireless/Bluetooth/USB speaker has been problematic for a while and I have decided to flick it on and replace it.

I am keen to find something that ideally has all the same connectivity, and if it's mains powered then that would be good as well. It will sit in one place usually.

I really value sound quality, but I don't want to spend the earth as it gets relatively little use. So I don't want rubbish, but I don't want to spend the earth as well.

Sonos come to mind, but I need to be able to "cast" or Airplay to it easily and I don't want something that suddenly goes obselete.

Not sure on budget, but certainly under $500.

It's not a huge room, (Master Bedroom) but I do want something that can produce a reasonable volume.

I'd up my budget if I could get a built in alarm and FM radio as well as then I could replace 2 units with 1.

I don't need to to have assistants built in, or if it does, I want to be able to disable it, as I have another unit for that already.

Not sure if I should consider second hand?