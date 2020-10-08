Hey all,

Wasn't sure where to put my query, but thought I'd start here. I'm wanting to clear out a bit of space, so have decided to get rid of all my old dvds and blu rays, but I actually want to keep quite a few of them. So, I want to look at ripping them all to save to my external drive (WD My Cloud currently).

Does anyone have any recommended software to do this? I don't mind paying for something decent.

Of course, I could always just download copies of them, but seeing as I already actually have them in my possession, that seems a little wasteful or my download limits.

Cheers