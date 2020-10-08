Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Ripping DVD/Blu Ray library to external HDD
Lethal29

50 posts

Geek


#277328 8-Oct-2020 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Hey all, 

 

Wasn't sure where to put my query, but thought I'd start here. I'm wanting to clear out a bit of space, so have decided to get rid of all my old dvds and blu rays, but I actually want to keep quite a few of them.  So, I want to look at ripping them all to save to my external drive (WD My Cloud currently).

 

Does anyone have any recommended software to do this?  I don't mind paying for something decent.

 

Of course, I could always just download copies of them, but seeing as I already actually have them in my possession, that seems a little wasteful or my download limits.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Invest in New Zealand funds and shares. Open your Sharesies account now.
wellygary
4954 posts

Uber Geek


  #2581073 8-Oct-2020 09:52
Send private message quote this post

I use MakeMkv - and if I need to make the blurays file size smaller I use handbrake...

Gurezaemon
392 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2581074 8-Oct-2020 09:54
Send private message quote this post

Take a look at MakeMKV. It's about as simple as it gets. There are other options available, but I've had a lot of success with this.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

 
 
 
 


Behodar
7147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581083 8-Oct-2020 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Another vote for MakeMKV. Another option is AnyDVD but I've gone off that after they stopped providing updates for my 'lifetime' copy...

Create new topic






News »

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43




Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.