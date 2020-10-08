I have a pair of Bose SoundLink® II Around Ear Wireless Headphones White (longest name ever) which I really love. Looked at getting the QC2 but held off as was quite similar to these which came in white and the QC2 did not. Anyway just released is the QuietComfort earbuds. Is anyone else looking at these or an early adopter who brought them or owns the earlier Earbuds 500? (They replace the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 500 and the 700 was the early name but they have gone with QuietComfort Earbuds instead). There is also a cheaper sport model but I am more interested in these. Showing on Bose site NZ and few stores now at $439

Really just after some feedback on what the Earbuds are like before spending that much.