I have bought a used car which has a dropdown TV screen with only AV in. There is a DVD player also but wanting to hook up a media player of some sort with movies on a HDD for the kids. 

 

Obviously one issue is the 12v power supply but I think I can jerryrig a 240v power supply with inverters etc.

 

I used to have a Creative Zen media player that you could output to TV but got rid of that years ago.

 

What was the last generation of decent media players (e.g. Roku etc) which still had AV out? Maybe with a little digging I can find something. 

 

 

 

Appreciate any recommendations. 

 

 

Would something like this work ?

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-9-inch-portable-dvd-player/R2545545.html#start=1

 

or this has a usb and card reader -

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/dvd-and-blu-ray-players/konka-portable-dvd-player-en-2.html

 

The answer may be no of course...




Or maybe -

 

https://www.amazon.com/Micca-Full-HD-Portable-Digital-Player/dp/B008NO9RRM

 

Edit - but seems to be mains power only.




rb99:

 

Or maybe -

 

https://www.amazon.com/Micca-Full-HD-Portable-Digital-Player/dp/B008NO9RRM

 

Edit - but seems to be mains power only.

 

 

Thanks this looks good. I saw that some older versions of the Roku came with AV out, but those are difficult to find locally it seems. 

 

 

It might be that the AV-in in your car only uses the audio bit. Maybe ? No idea.

 

I guess the amazon thing could be good if you can get power to it. The DVD player might be good if you can put a card in it and send the signal via AV-out to the car.

 

I have a Honda with the same problem and never got round to a solution. I got a cable to play music from my phone to AV-in, but not video. The cars inbuilt DVD player worked fine but only for Japan region discs.




