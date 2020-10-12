I have bought a used car which has a dropdown TV screen with only AV in. There is a DVD player also but wanting to hook up a media player of some sort with movies on a HDD for the kids.

Obviously one issue is the 12v power supply but I think I can jerryrig a 240v power supply with inverters etc.

I used to have a Creative Zen media player that you could output to TV but got rid of that years ago.

What was the last generation of decent media players (e.g. Roku etc) which still had AV out? Maybe with a little digging I can find something.

Appreciate any recommendations.