I am wanting to have a play with a project I have been considering for a while. I don't want to spend too much but am looking for a pair of second hand bookshelf speakers (as when I am done I'll probably onsell), ideally some that punch above their weight for a couple or few hundred dollars.

Does anyone have any recommendations on specific models or brands I should look for? I'd like to stay around $200 for a pair and so long as they sound good, that will be OK. General Music..

Any advice much appreciated.