networkn

#277393 12-Oct-2020 21:56
I am wanting to have a play with a project I have been considering for a while. I don't want to spend too much but am looking for a pair of second hand bookshelf speakers (as when I am done I'll probably onsell), ideally some that punch above their weight for a couple or few hundred dollars.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations on specific models or brands I should look for? I'd like to stay around $200 for a pair and so long as they sound good, that will be OK. General Music..

 

Any advice much appreciated.

 

 

gehenna
  #2583365 12-Oct-2020 22:38
There's some Edifer ones on Mighty Ape for around that much. I've been looking lately for speakers for my new PC.

networkn

  #2583367 12-Oct-2020 22:44
gehenna: There's some Edifer ones on Mighty Ape for around that much. I've been looking lately for speakers for my new PC.


I was quite hoping to get a decent jump in performance by picking up a pair second hand..

