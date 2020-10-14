Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Cheap LED projectors from Kogan
Dynamic

2879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277419 14-Oct-2020 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Hi Team

 

Has anyone any experience with the cheapie but high lumen output Kogan LED projectors like the F600 or F800 shown here or something very similar?  https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/shop/televisions/projectors/?order_by=price&page=1

 

We've got an older Acer projector that the HJDMI port has died on, and it very rarely gets used.  Occasionally a client borrows it, or it gets used for demonstrating or training to a small crowd.  We have some training to be done next week from a Chromebook (no VGA output, of course) so I'm thinking of retiring the Acer and replacing it with something inexpensive.

 

Cheers
Mike




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Create new topic
jnimmo
What does this tag do
1036 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2584319 14-Oct-2020 13:40
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't even use for movies at home in a fully dark room - they're not worth your time from what I've seen

Dynamic

2879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2584323 14-Oct-2020 13:45
Send private message quote this post

jnimmo:

 

I wouldn't even use for movies at home in a fully dark room - they're not worth your time from what I've seen

 

Really?  Even one advertised as 4000/5000 Lumens?




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 
 
 
 


sxz

sxz
699 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2584324 14-Oct-2020 13:48
Send private message quote this post

I am also interested in the responses.  From what I've heard the lumen count is inflated/made up.  But I agree - the specs look good for the price!

networkn
23382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2584329 14-Oct-2020 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Considering most $8000-$10000 projectors can't produce lumens in this range, I'd have serious doubts about 4000-5000 Lumens. It's all about how they measure it. Having said that, if you buy it, hate it and sell it for half the price you paid, it's probably not the difference between you living under a bridge in a cardboard box anyway, so may be worth just having a punt?

 

I will say though, that we tried a number of Viewsonic HT Projectors in the $600-800 price range and were really quite blown away by them.

 

 

jnimmo
What does this tag do
1036 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2584340 14-Oct-2020 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Sorry I should've checked the models - I couldn't comment on the higher end models like the F800 but have used one of the lower ones and lumen count must have been greatly exaggerated

Create new topic





News »

MIcrosoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.