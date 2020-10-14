Hi Team

Has anyone any experience with the cheapie but high lumen output Kogan LED projectors like the F600 or F800 shown here or something very similar? https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/shop/televisions/projectors/?order_by=price&page=1

We've got an older Acer projector that the HJDMI port has died on, and it very rarely gets used. Occasionally a client borrows it, or it gets used for demonstrating or training to a small crowd. We have some training to be done next week from a Chromebook (no VGA output, of course) so I'm thinking of retiring the Acer and replacing it with something inexpensive.

Cheers

Mike