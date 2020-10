So does anyone have a Epson EH-TW5600? for $1200-1400 seems like pretty good value.

Anything to be concerned about?

Anything else at this price point to consider?

Would a BenQ TK800M 4K HDR 3000 ($800 dollars more) be that much better on a 90 inch screen?

Main use

Completely black room (walls and ceiling). Downloaded movies and TV mainly at 720p, and possibly new xbox if allowed to buy one around Christmas.