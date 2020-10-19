Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Alexa and Harmony issue
trig42

#278489 19-Oct-2020 13:50
Hi,

 

 

 

I've had Alexa (Echo Plus) and Harmony Hub talking to each other and behaving well for the last couple of years.

 

A couple of weeks ago, I replaced my UFB router. I went from a TPLink (can't remember model number) to a Dlink DLR-1960.

 

Everything on the Echo Plus works (lights, routines etc.) but the Harmony skill is playing up.

 

I ask Alexa to turn on TV, I get the confirmation noise that she's done it, but sometimes, nothing happens for about a minute (sometimes, it is instant).

 

If I use the actual remote to start the activity (or the Harmony App on my phone), it is instant, so the issue isn't the Harmony. Once I've started the activity, generally Alexa will work for everything else (changing channels, volume, inputs etc.) instantly.

 

I have deleted all the Harmony scenes, and deleted the skill, then re-set it up on the Echo, same thing happens.

 

Yesterday, I reconnected the old router as well - still doing it.

 

I think the issue started happening when I replaced the router, but it may have been a coincidence (and putting the old, unchanged router back didn't fix it).

 

Got me a bit stumped. Has anyone else seen this or got any ideas?

Killerkiwi2005
  #2587793 19-Oct-2020 14:57
Make sure alexa does not have an old scene witht the same name




 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2587795 19-Oct-2020 15:03
Don't underestimate coincidence. I have been caught out by this more times than I care to remember.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

