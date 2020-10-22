I have a Sony KD55X7000D Android TV and have installed Kodi from the Play Store. I'm running the latest Android release (v8.00) available for the TV and the latest Kodi version. I have an external 4TB HDD (exfat format) with my video content plugged in via USB.

In general, everything works well, but I do a couple of annoyances that I'm hoping someone can help out with.

The watched status of a video does not get permanently recorded. If I watch a video, I can see that it is flagged as watched, but whenever I soft power cycle the TV (not a hard restart but just from on to standby back to on), the watched status is now showing unwatched. The ability to stop watching a video and resume from where I left off at a later time, only works until I soft power cycle the TV. After that, when I restart and go back into Kodi, it still shows the video file I was watching. When I try to play that, it offers to resume from where I left off or from the start. If I select either of these options, it doesn't actually play. I have to select back from that screen, then Kodi takes me back to the top of Files screen rather than sequentially back up the folder structure, where I can re-select my external drive and re-work my way down through the folder hierarchy again to my wanted video file, but there is no longer any option to resume from where I left off.

I've not made the external HDD read only or any locked down permissions, so not sure why the watched status can't be made permanent.

It seems that every time I soft power cycle my TV, Kodi seems to "rediscover" my external HDD and any old internal device mapping links in the Kodi memory no longer work.