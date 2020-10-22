Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Kodi on Sony Android TV
bp1000

40 posts

Geek


#279547 22-Oct-2020 14:33
Send private message

I have a Sony KD55X7000D Android TV and have installed Kodi from the Play Store. I'm running the latest Android release (v8.00) available for the TV and the latest Kodi version. I have an external 4TB HDD (exfat format) with my video content plugged in via USB.

 

In general, everything works well, but I do a couple of annoyances that I'm hoping someone can help out with.

 

     

  1. The watched status of a video does not get permanently recorded. If I watch a video, I can see that it is flagged as watched, but whenever I soft power cycle the TV (not a hard restart but just from on to standby back to on), the watched status is now showing unwatched.
  2. The ability to stop watching a video and resume from where I left off at a later time, only works until I soft power cycle the TV. After that, when I restart and go back into Kodi, it still shows the video file I was watching. When I try to play that, it offers to resume from where I left off or from the start. If I select either of these options, it doesn't actually play. I have to select back from that screen, then Kodi takes me back to the top of Files screen rather than sequentially back up the folder structure, where I can re-select my external drive and re-work my way down through the folder hierarchy again to my wanted video file, but there is no longer any option to resume from where I left off.

 

I've not made the external HDD read only or any locked down permissions, so not sure why the watched status can't be made permanent.

 

It seems that every time I soft power cycle my TV, Kodi seems to "rediscover" my external HDD and any old internal device mapping links in the Kodi memory no longer work.

Create new topic
robjg63
3161 posts

Uber Geek


  #2590262 22-Oct-2020 15:24
Send private message quote this post

It should be using the location where kodi is installed for the "library" side of things (watched/how far through a movie etc). That's the usual behaviour. Sounds like that library stuff is not being written properly onto the storage space on the tv. Hence its being wiped on a reboot.

You can muck about with kodi and specify where you want the library stuff to be - cant recall how - but maybe look at saving it to your HDD?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+Â 
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.