There are reports coming in that the HDMI 2.1 chip used in new Denon, Marantz, and Yamaha receivers has an unfixable fault with passing 4k120/8k60 content to compatible displays.

Funnily enough, there was also mentioned Onkyo/Pioneer and Sony had chips on order, so I guess they will be bringing products to market in the near-future.

Sound United provided a statement to Forbes: