Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)HDMI out for sound only
Ceecees

37 posts

Geek


#279651 30-Oct-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

I was lucky enough to win (yes, win!) an RTX3080 gfx card with 2x HDMI outputs.  I thought this would simplify my set-up consisting of the following:

 

 

 

TV - LGC9 (HDMI 2.1)

 

AMP - SONY STR-DN1050

 

 

 

where I would run one HDMI 2.1 cable from the card direct to TV for 4k120, which works with a few glitches and screen blanks every now and then. The other HDMI output from the card goes direct to the AV receiver.  This is seen as a secondary monitor and shows up as a playback device in Windows 10 for sound output.  However I can't get sound out when selecting this device as default. While I can run one cable to the receiver and then output from that back to TV for the display signal, that amp is quite old now and won't support higher refresh rates at 4k with HDR so won't be able to pass that through.

 

 

 

Anyone have experience with using HDMI purely for sound?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
nztim
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2593863 30-Oct-2020 10:34
Send private message quote this post

Never tried this, I found tosslink much better for sound if you are lucky enough to have it

JPNZ
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2593885 30-Oct-2020 11:06
Send private message quote this post

I maybe wrong but I don't think you can do that? If you can you would have to force the GFX to do sound only (If its coming up as a display something may not be right)

 

You may have to bite the bullet like I did and upgrade your AVR




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS4, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

 
 
 
 


trig42
5052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2593891 30-Oct-2020 11:13
Send private message quote this post

Could you not run a ARC HDMI cable from the TV to the receiver?

nztim
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2593898 30-Oct-2020 11:29
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Could you not run a ARC HDMI cable from the TV to the receiver?

 

 

Not all Receivers Support ARC

trig42
5052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2593900 30-Oct-2020 11:31
Send private message quote this post

That one does though.

 

https://helpguide.sony.net/ha/strdn10585/v1/en/contents/TP0000302358.html

 

 

Ceecees

37 posts

Geek


  #2593905 30-Oct-2020 11:45
Send private message quote this post

I should have mentioned, ARC works, but it is only 2.1 sound.  I have a 5.1 speaker set-up.  The TV has EARC, but the receiver only supports ARC so it defaults to that and 2.1 sound. 

 

 

 

Optical also works but it is not perfect.  I believe PC sends sound signal as PCM which optical can't handle due to it being uncompressed so the source (game or movie etc) needs to send Dolby by default to get 5.1 this way

 

 

 

Searching on the internet shows it should be possible, but likely depends on hardware config and having the right settings applied for each device.

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.