So the next-generation of consoles are sadly finally dropping optical audio which is leaving many of us in a bit of a tricky position. We either find some dodgy third party adapter with an optical audio to hdmi splitter and hope it works. Or we have to buy an entirely new soundbar/home theater system that supports HDMI arc. I really don't want to invest in an entirely new sound bar so i'm to trying some sort of adapter/splitter. Anyone in a similar situation figured out a solution?