Hello all, I'm looking for:

Over the ear - as more comfortable and secure when walking $200-$300 price range Noise-cancelling - or ones that keep outside noise out well just with earpiece padding? Preferably Bluetooth - currently using Jabra over the ear headphones and got them coz found having a wire annoying while walking Not too bassy in sound - I find my Wonderboom a bit bassy

I currently use cheap Jabra Bluetooth headphones while walking to work, listening to music or RNZ or podcasts, through a Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) phone. Sometimes I listen in the car too.

I have been getting more and more annoyed at my listening pleasure being interrupted by traffic noise and the like, so thinking noise-cancelling or over-the-ear will be the way to go.

Thanks in advance for your help