Hello all, I'm looking for:
- Over the ear - as more comfortable and secure when walking
- $200-$300 price range
- Noise-cancelling - or ones that keep outside noise out well just with earpiece padding?
- Preferably Bluetooth - currently using Jabra over the ear headphones and got them coz found having a wire annoying while walking
- Not too bassy in sound - I find my Wonderboom a bit bassy
I currently use cheap Jabra Bluetooth headphones while walking to work, listening to music or RNZ or podcasts, through a Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) phone. Sometimes I listen in the car too.
I have been getting more and more annoyed at my listening pleasure being interrupted by traffic noise and the like, so thinking noise-cancelling or over-the-ear will be the way to go.
Thanks in advance for your help