Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Recommendation for DVB-T software?
As the title suggests, I'm looking at putting together a small computer out of spare parts to be connected to my TV Aerial, mainly to stream the TV signal to other computers around my house rather then watch directly on the box. It's been a few years since I've bothered to muck around with watching actual TV on my computer, and I think back then I was using something like MediaPortal? Would've been 2011/2012 from memory. However, I'd prefer this time around for the box connected to the TV aerial to be headless so I don't necessarily have to take up an HDMI port on the TV (the aerial is already connected to the TV plus I have Vodafone TV) and so it can handle recording and saving to a server in another part of my house.

 

If anyone has a recommendation for a piece of software/OS that would do this for me, I'd love to hear it.

 

 

 

The PC specs are roughly:

 

Some sort of Core 2 Duo

 

4GB RAM

 

320GB HDD (I have more spare but want to just use one as like local storage for recording before offloading to my mediaserver)

 

Gigabit ethernet (PC will be hardwired)

 

Some PCI DVB-T tuner (don't remember the model atm)

 

I can also squeeze a GPU in, but spare GPUs are either GeForce 210 spec or are way too overkill for a TV box (RX 480 or GTX 750ti)

 

 

 

Thanks!

Not sure about the headless bit, and never tried using for sending to other devices, but should imagine NextPVR would be worth a try.




There is some NZ based software,  NextPVR 

 

https://www.nextpvr.com/

 

 

 

I used to use it all the time, but since I don't have DVB-T or S feeds into my currently house, everything is online

 

Pretty sure the software author (Sub) still hangs out on geekzone too.

 

really  supportive community https://forums.nextpvr.com/

 

 

 

Cheers

 
 
 
 


rb99:

 

Not sure about the headless bit, and never tried using for sending to other devices, but should imagine NextPVR would be worth a try.

 

 

Yeah, I used the client server model when I was running it.   You can get iOS / Android clients too

JonnyCam:

 

rb99:

 

Not sure about the headless bit, and never tried using for sending to other devices, but should imagine NextPVR would be worth a try.

 

 

Yeah, I used the client server model when I was running it.   You can get iOS / Android clients too

 

 

I use v5 still, as a feed to other media software.




I'd suggest don't bother unless you have existing infrastructure to integrate it with.

 

I use a HDHomeRun with Plex, If I was a home without a server running 24/7 anyway, there is no way I'd bother with a computer based DVR, it's a lot of electricity for the 6pm news and 7 Days.







Have you considered a Raspberry Pi running TVHeadend, with a cheapy USB SDR?

 

gbwelly mentions power, a Raspberry Pi would probably be paid for pretty quickly with the power savings :)

 

 

