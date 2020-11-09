As the title suggests, I'm looking at putting together a small computer out of spare parts to be connected to my TV Aerial, mainly to stream the TV signal to other computers around my house rather then watch directly on the box. It's been a few years since I've bothered to muck around with watching actual TV on my computer, and I think back then I was using something like MediaPortal? Would've been 2011/2012 from memory. However, I'd prefer this time around for the box connected to the TV aerial to be headless so I don't necessarily have to take up an HDMI port on the TV (the aerial is already connected to the TV plus I have Vodafone TV) and so it can handle recording and saving to a server in another part of my house.

If anyone has a recommendation for a piece of software/OS that would do this for me, I'd love to hear it.

The PC specs are roughly:

Some sort of Core 2 Duo

4GB RAM

320GB HDD (I have more spare but want to just use one as like local storage for recording before offloading to my mediaserver)

Gigabit ethernet (PC will be hardwired)

Some PCI DVB-T tuner (don't remember the model atm)

I can also squeeze a GPU in, but spare GPUs are either GeForce 210 spec or are way too overkill for a TV box (RX 480 or GTX 750ti)

Thanks!