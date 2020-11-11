Quick post to check if anyone has workarounds to the annoying issue where by my Mi Box is turning off when I turn the TV off.

It seems to be related to HDMI-CEC.

If HDMI-CEC is enabled on the Mi Box - I control it using my Samsung TV remote perfectly fine but regardless of whether this is on or off on the Mi Box - my TV remote seems to turn the Mi Box on or off.

Seen lots of posts about this but no obvious workarounds. Have tried developer mode and preventing sleeping etc. but still no luck. Seems as if the signal being sent from the TV to the Mi Box turns it off!

Any ideas?