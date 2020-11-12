I have some credit on Drop (formally Massdrop). I assume most people know about Drop but if not here is a referral code that gets you a few $:
https://drop.com/?referer=ZWXRJ6
Can someone recommend me a DAC? I don't follow this closely and it's very confusing. These are my requirements:
I have built myself a custom music listening station in my man cave which consists of
Surface Pro 7
Surface Dock
Widescreen monitor
Two Sony XB43s running in stereo pair connected to the Surface Pro 7 via bluetooth.
UE Hyperboom (I normally use the Sonys but got this free with a phone)
Sennheiser HD 380 pros
In terms of a DAC I would like:
Headphone output
Bluetooth 5 with LDAC
Optical output (I could live without this if needed).
Any help is appreciated.