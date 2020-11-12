I have some credit on Drop (formally Massdrop). I assume most people know about Drop but if not here is a referral code that gets you a few $:

Can someone recommend me a DAC? I don't follow this closely and it's very confusing. These are my requirements:

I have built myself a custom music listening station in my man cave which consists of

Surface Pro 7

Surface Dock

Widescreen monitor

Two Sony XB43s running in stereo pair connected to the Surface Pro 7 via bluetooth.

UE Hyperboom (I normally use the Sonys but got this free with a phone)

Sennheiser HD 380 pros

In terms of a DAC I would like:

Headphone output

Bluetooth 5 with LDAC

Optical output (I could live without this if needed).

Any help is appreciated.