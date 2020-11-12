I have some credit on Drop (formally Massdrop).  I assume most people know about Drop but if not here is a referral code that gets you a few $:

 

Can someone recommend me a DAC?  I don't follow this closely and it's very confusing.  These are my requirements:

 

I have built myself a custom music listening station in my man cave which consists of

 

Surface Pro 7

 

Surface Dock

 

Widescreen monitor

 

Two Sony XB43s running in stereo pair connected to the Surface Pro 7 via bluetooth.

 

UE Hyperboom (I normally use the Sonys but got this free with a phone)

 

Sennheiser HD 380 pros

 

 

 

In terms of a DAC I would like:

 

Headphone output

 

Bluetooth 5 with LDAC

 

Optical output (I could live without this if needed).

 

 

 

Any help is appreciated.