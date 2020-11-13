I'm trying to move away from FM.....but it's just hard work with streaming services. Having to use iheart radio or rova depending on the station you want, and a chromecast (so I can run through my main stereo. Though if I could do it reliably I'd put in a volumio raspberry pi over the chrome cast. But first ist getting the stream.

I've got a zm one via https://i.mjh.nz/nz/radio.ih.6190 this is through iheart.

It seems to be reletively static.

The breeze, however is a real pain.

From teh same source it's supposed to be : https://i.mjh.nz/nz/radio.or.4.m3u8

This does nothing in volumio (not found), and in a chromecast will cause it to go offline.

Here's another address I can find when playing the stream in a browser: https://livestream.mediaworks.nz/radio_origin/breeze_128kbps/chunklist.m3u8 This just seems to do nothing.

What doesn't seem to exist is a way of doing this for a household, and not manually controlled on my phone.