The Breeze (any of them) url for chromecast/volumio
#279861 13-Nov-2020 10:08
I'm trying to move away from FM.....but it's just hard work with streaming services.  Having to use iheart radio or rova depending on the station you want, and a chromecast (so I can run through my main stereo.   Though if I could do it reliably I'd put in a volumio raspberry pi over the chrome cast.  But first ist getting the stream.

 

I've got a zm one via https://i.mjh.nz/nz/radio.ih.6190  this is through iheart.

 

It seems to be reletively static.

 

The breeze, however is a real pain.

 

From teh same source it's supposed to be : https://i.mjh.nz/nz/radio.or.4.m3u8

 

This does nothing in volumio (not found), and in a chromecast will cause it to go offline.

 

Here's another address I can find when playing the stream in a browser: https://livestream.mediaworks.nz/radio_origin/breeze_128kbps/chunklist.m3u8  This just seems to do nothing.

 

 

 

What doesn't seem to exist is a way of doing this for a household, and not manually controlled on my phone.

 

 

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

  #2603216 13-Nov-2020 10:17
Oh I might have found it on: http://tunein-icecast.mediaworks.nz/breeze_wellington_128kbps

 

Dunno how permanent some of these link are....

 

Now if I can just get my chromecast to start automatically when the stereo comes on (you know like an fm radio does by default......groan).

 

 




