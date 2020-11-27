apieceofpie:

Hi there,
Planning on picking up a Samsung Q80T 65", assuming I can get a store down slightly on price, and figure I should get some decent speakers.
I've done some googling and read on the basics (for reference I started at not knowing you need a receiver) and now know HTIAB = bad, and starting off with a half-decent receiver and 2 speakers is probably the way to go.
Was planning on picking something up this black Friday, but I can't really see many good deals at all, not helped by the fact I don't know the good brands from the bad etc.
In terms of receivers, the Onkyo TX-NR696 is $1100 (not on sale) from Mighty Ape, there's also a Denon AVR-X2400H for $900 on trademe (or $1100 new).
Speaker wise I have no idea, the two recommended on a reddit thread by a kiwi were the Polk Signature S15 ($440 from Harvey) and the KEF Q150s are $560 (not on sale). Haven't seen any spectacular sales but also not sure what I should be on the lookout for. There's tonnes on trademe and FB market place, but it seems like a bit of a minefield.
Keen for any savvy shoppers to give suggestions! Current budget is around $1500 at a upper limit, frankly I'm surprised my partner has approved the $3k on the tv, so don't want to push it on the speakers lol.