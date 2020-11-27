apieceofpie:

Pretty much what Dunnersfella and others have said above for progression and this is exactly how I went myself.

Receivers... hoo-boy, is now a bad time to buy unfortunately. Prices have gone bananas over the last year. In general, I'd consider Denon, Marantz, and Yamaha the go-to entry-level brands. The recently released Yamaha RX-V4a might be worth a look in your price bracket, it seems to be hanging around the $1k mark. It's a pretty basic 2020 model 5.1 channel model, but should suit your needs for now. Stock does seems to be limited at the moment though.

The Denon X2400h is a pretty capable AVR, but it is a couple of years old now and depends on your risk appetite for buying used. The closest new Denon worth considering would be the Denon X1600h, but even at $1348, that would put you above your budget when combined with speakers.

For reference, I bought the older version of the Onkyo NR696 a few years ago on special for $697, so $1100 is probably a tad over-priced. And as above, the future of the brand etc, etc

Speakers; I don't think you could go wrong with either of those suggestions, so I would pick whichever takes your fancy in lieu of being able to listen to them both. At worst, both can be re-sold easily. They are both reasonably good prices at the moment; not the cheapest they have ever been, but still worth it.

One thing to bear in mind is the KEF Q center (Q250c, Q650c) is great, but not cheap; one alternate is to actually pickup another pair of Q150s, use one as a center and re-sell the second one to someone who wants to do the same.

Personally I'd avoid the Klipsch reference range, as I feel they only get good starting from the Reference Premier and above. Unfortunately they are also double the price of the ones you are looking at.

Is there any particular reason you have your heart set on the Q80T?

Edit: I just spotted that JB is doing the Sony STR-DN1080 for $749. It's a few years old now and has somewhat mixed opinions, but $749 for a new AVR with a warranty is hard to turn down.