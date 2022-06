I have the older 55" 7000 series which is a nice TV but the stand on it is ridiculously wide.

They have gone a step backwards with the 8000 series and made it wider at 979mm.

Does anyone know if the stand can be adjusted to make a narrower footprint? (Sony support dont know of course)

Reason Ive an entertainment unit which is 1m wide, so will probably have to modify the unit if we go with the 8000 series.

Some of their models you can, but seems they only go wider!