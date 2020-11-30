Friends have just purchased the above TV. This is a little different in that it has a separate external box for HDMI etc and one cable to the TV. Great idea! Number of times I've cursed looking upside down trying to fit HDMI cable blindly with little to no room to move!

Just wondering is it possible to mount the external box behind the TV when mounted on the wall using a bracket like this one?

Going on a wall that has no cabinets / shelves etc. So a clean tidy look.

Was thinking could cable tie the box to the bracket, but then there could be heat issues maybe and might look a little odd...