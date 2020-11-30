There is very little in the way of info about 2021 models, but I would be expecting another year of iterative refinements rather than dramatic improvements; most of the big steps forward aren't expected for another couple of years. Probably more HDMI 2.1 availability across more OEMs, and hopefully reduced manufacturing costs and increased supply of OLED panels leading to cheaper prices, but who knows now with COVID-19 supply issues.

Honestly it sounds like you really only need an external streaming box rather than a whole TV. Regardless of whether you end up with another TV, you should think about getting an external streamer, as they usually have greater support and more app availability than your TV will. Most also have built-in casting for Chromecast or Airplay, same with most TVs now, but won't have things like the Magic Remote interface.

I'd either stick to LG B/C range, since they line-up with most of your needs, or look at Sony's AH range for their Android TV platform if really want internal apps. All of LG's OLED models support HDMI 2.1 if you are looking at going to a next-gen (now current-gen?) console, whereas Sony is sticking with HDMI 2.0b, so YMMV on that one.

For your budget, I would say an 65" LG CX + Nvidia Shield or Apple TV, if you can get your hands on one.