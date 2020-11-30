Hi all, sorry for another one of those "help me choose a tv" threads...
I currently have an LG B6 OLED 55". Absolutely love it, however LG seem to be ridiculously limited on Apps which just grinds my gears.
I would like to upgrade my tv, 55" - 65" max, around $3-5k:
- I game a lot, so needs low latency, HDR and 4k (I dare say most new TVs will tick these boxes), G-sync?
- Magic Remote - I love LG's pointer remote, something similar would be ideal
- Apps...NEEDs hard to find left field apps like Crunchyroll or Animelab to watch anime.
- Built in casting?
Are 2021 models worth waiting for? What's the latest goss?