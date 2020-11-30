Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)OLED Recommendations - Gaming, Specific Apps
W4RCH1EF

14 posts

Geek


#280157 30-Nov-2020 12:15
Hi all, sorry for another one of those "help me choose a tv" threads...

 

 

 

I currently have an LG B6 OLED 55". Absolutely love it, however LG seem to be ridiculously limited on Apps which just grinds my gears.

 

I would like to upgrade my tv, 55" - 65" max, around $3-5k:

 

  • I game a lot, so needs low latency, HDR and 4k (I dare say most new TVs will tick these boxes), G-sync?
  • Magic Remote - I love LG's pointer remote, something similar would be ideal
  • Apps...NEEDs hard to find left field apps like Crunchyroll or Animelab to watch anime.
  • Built in casting? 

Are 2021 models worth waiting for? What's the latest goss?

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613256 30-Nov-2020 12:43
There is very little in the way of info about 2021 models, but I would be expecting another year of iterative refinements rather than dramatic improvements; most of the big steps forward aren't expected for another couple of years. Probably more HDMI 2.1 availability across more OEMs, and hopefully reduced manufacturing costs and increased supply of OLED panels leading to cheaper prices, but who knows now with COVID-19 supply issues.

 

Honestly it sounds like you really only need an external streaming box rather than a whole TV. Regardless of whether you end up with another TV, you should think about getting an external streamer, as they usually have greater support and more app availability than your TV will. Most also have built-in casting for Chromecast or Airplay, same with most TVs now, but won't have things like the Magic Remote interface.

 

I'd either stick to LG B/C range, since they line-up with most of your needs, or look at Sony's AH range for their Android TV platform if really want internal apps. All of LG's OLED models support HDMI 2.1 if you are looking at going to a next-gen (now current-gen?) console, whereas Sony is sticking with HDMI 2.0b, so YMMV on that one.

 

For your budget, I would say an 65" LG CX + Nvidia Shield or Apple TV, if you can get your hands on one.

 

 

networkn
27240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613259 30-Nov-2020 12:48
Sorry to Hijack, wasn't worth starting another thread, but I assume I am dreaming hoping for a 43" oled with 120hz and HDR? :) 50" seems to be the smallest. :)

 

 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613261 30-Nov-2020 12:53
I'd recommend jumping on the long-running thread here, but in short, the 48" LG CX models are your best bet. Sony was rumored to have HDMI 2.1 support with their 48" Master Series AH9s, but that seems unfounded.

 

The only problem is no-one is actually ranging the 48" models here, better luck next year?



W4RCH1EF

14 posts

Geek


  #2613266 30-Nov-2020 12:57
ShinyChrome:

 

There is very little in the way of info about 2021 models, but I would be expecting another year of iterative refinements rather than dramatic improvements; most of the big steps forward aren't expected for another couple of years. Probably more HDMI 2.1 availability across more OEMs, and hopefully reduced manufacturing costs and increased supply of OLED panels leading to cheaper prices, but who knows now with COVID-19 supply issues.

 

Honestly it sounds like you really only need an external streaming box rather than a whole TV. Regardless of whether you end up with another TV, you should think about getting an external streamer, as they usually have greater support and more app availability than your TV will. Most also have built-in casting for Chromecast or Airplay, same with most TVs now, but won't have things like the Magic Remote interface.

 

I'd either stick to LG B/C range, since they line-up with most of your needs, or look at Sony's AH range for their Android TV platform if really want internal apps. All of LG's OLED models support HDMI 2.1 if you are looking at going to a next-gen (now current-gen?) console, whereas Sony is sticking with HDMI 2.0b, so YMMV on that one.

 

For your budget, I would say an 65" LG CX + Nvidia Shield or Apple TV, if you can get your hands on one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ok so not much point waiting around for 2021 from the sounds.

 

I know i am better off getting a streaming box (cost wise), but im all about integration and minimal wires etc. Having a smart tv that can do everything i need from the one remote is what im after. Something as simple as a chromecast, rasbery pi, or nvidia shield where i have to switch to an HDMI out or USB, and control using another remote is just too much of a pain for me.

 

Yeah ill be getting a PS5 but wont be watching media on it; only gaming. I dare so no console will be able to natively pull 120fps at 4k while gaming, so 4k at 60fps is more realistic imo, meaning 2.0b is really all you need if im not mistaken. I guess 2.1 will future proof which is definitely something to consider however.

 

I'll look into your recommendation though; appreciate it!

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613335 30-Nov-2020 13:07
W4RCH1EF:

 

Ok so not much point waiting around for 2021 from the sounds.

 

I know i am better off getting a streaming box (cost wise), but im all about integration and minimal wires etc. Having a smart tv that can do everything i need from the one remote is what im after. Something as simple as a chromecast, rasbery pi, or nvidia shield where i have to switch to an HDMI out or USB, and control using another remote is just too much of a pain for me.

 

Yeah ill be getting a PS5 but wont be watching media on it; only gaming. I dare so no console will be able to natively pull 120fps at 4k while gaming, so 4k at 60fps is more realistic imo, meaning 2.0b is really all you need if im not mistaken. I guess 2.1 will future proof which is definitely something to consider however.

 

I'll look into your recommendation though; appreciate it!

 

 

Fair call, and both common reasons why people make those respective decisions.

 

For what it's worth, I have my devices (Nvidia Shield, occasionally a PC, and Xbox Series X when it gets here) syndicated at my AVR and then piped through to my TV ( which I can get away with now, since my TV/AVR is only HDMI 2.0 capable). The TV is essentially a dumb monitor set to a specific HDMI input, and combined with a Harmony Companion, I only use one remote (or even the Logitech app) to control everything.

 

With HDMI 2.1, it's important to not get hung up on the 4k120 as the only benefit, as there is a lot of room to move in between 60-120fps and even content at 90fps will be a massive improvement. I'd be inclined to agree with you about the realistic assessment, but the point is the scope is as clear as a brick wall right now, and TVs tend to last longer than consoles as well. That aside, VRR can also be effective at 4k 60fps and below as well.

