kiwis

#280201 2-Dec-2020 12:42
Okay, I've asked before but it was under slightly difference circumstances. So going for a fresh question.

 

My Mrs listens to music via her iPhone, Rova app I think when she's outside reading, lounging in the sun of in the veggie garden. It works, but it's quiet has to be under her almost to hear it decently. We used to have a Bluetooth speaker but the battery and charging connection both went in it. 

 

Anyway looking for impartial advise on best value for money. $200 maybe.. but if $260 was light and day better I'd go up. 

 

Hit me. What should I get.

 

 

JPNZ
  #2614689 2-Dec-2020 12:47
UE wonderboom circa $100+/-

 

UE Boom 3 circa $200+/-

 

 

 

So many options but those are the run of the mill, most common




allio
  #2614727 2-Dec-2020 13:14
If you don't need it fast the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is widely thought of as the best sound quality for the money. Full price is $95 USD on Aliexpress but regularly goes on sale for more like $80.

 

I have a Sony XB20 which I've been very happy with.

 

Honestly if she's currently even passably happy listening to music on her phone, even a $30-40 speaker will be a colossal upgrade. You don't need to spend $200 unless you really want to.

kiwis

  #2614730 2-Dec-2020 13:15
JPNZ:

 

UE wonderboom circa $100+/-

 

UE Boom 3 circa $200+/-

 

 

 

So many options but those are the run of the mill, most common

 

 

 

 

Boom 3 is $279 is JB HiFi.. $299 at MightyApe. 

 

The wonderboom doesn't look like much of a wonder.

 

Raises a point though, what am i looking for in the specs to work out what 'good'



kiwis

  #2614732 2-Dec-2020 13:17
allio:

 

If you don't need it fast the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is widely thought of as the best sound quality for the money. Full price is $95 USD on Aliexpress but regularly goes on sale for more like $80.

 

Honestly if she's currently even passably happy listening to music on her phone, even a $30-40 speaker will be a colossal upgrade. You don't need to spend $200 unless you really want to.

 

 

Yeah want it for the x-mas period. 

 

I know what you mean the phone is an alternative to nothing. Thinking I might as well get something halfway decent so it can placed in the shade for example and still hear it. 

sittingduckz
  #2614735 2-Dec-2020 13:21
I have a Marley Get Together - Good sound, plenty of volume and looks nice. bigger than the booms




allio
  #2614744 2-Dec-2020 13:23
kiwis:

 

Raises a point though, what am i looking for in the specs to work out what 'good'

 

 

Looking at the specs isn't super helpful, the subjective sound quality is much more important. It's easy to make a cheap speaker that appears to have impressively deep bass on paper, but it sounds like garbage when you actually hear it. You need to read some comparative reviews and ideally have a listen in store.

 

JBL and UE can be found everywhere and don't really make any terrible speakers - just pick one with good reviews that you like the size/shape/price of. Sony is a similar price range and also good. If you want to spend more than that I'd recommend Bose (the only time I will ever recommend Bose - the rest of their range is overpriced crap but their Bluetooth speakers really do sound remarkably good).

JPNZ
  #2614764 2-Dec-2020 13:37
kiwis:

 

Boom 3 is $279 is JB HiFi.. $299 at MightyApe. 

 

The wonderboom doesn't look like much of a wonder.

 

Raises a point though, what am i looking for in the specs to work out what 'good'

 

 

$228 at NL currently and regularly goes down to $160+/- I wouldn't pay more than $200




nitro
  #2614816 2-Dec-2020 15:24
your application being primarily outdoor, it's probably a good idea to choose one of those waterproof ones. the ue wonderbooms actually aren't bad (my daughter has one for outdoor use, e.g. pools/beaches)... but, today, i'd consider a jbl charge 4 first.

 

suggest you pop into one of them nl, hn, jb and play them side-by-side.

 

 

 

 

davidcole
  #2614857 2-Dec-2020 16:30
I just bought a JBL music link thingy.  For $74 in the black friday sales.   Needs power, but it's wifi (so chromecast + airplay) and Bluetooth.  Quite loud.   While being apple the airplay is ok, the chromecast bit actually works a little better.

 

 




jonathan18
  #2614909 2-Dec-2020 18:40
JPNZ:

 

kiwis:

 

Boom 3 is $279 is JB HiFi.. $299 at MightyApe. 

 

The wonderboom doesn't look like much of a wonder.

 

Raises a point though, what am i looking for in the specs to work out what 'good'

 

 

$228 at NL currently and regularly goes down to $160+/- I wouldn't pay more than $200

 

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4923989

 

Just making sure the OP knows these comparison sites are typically the fastest way to find out the current price of such items... The UE Megaboom 3 - which has a much less anemic sound than the Boom - is currently $248 (https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4923990

 

There was another recent thread here on GZ where someone posted links to a brand I'd not heard of; apparently developed by ex-UE workers and offers considerably more bang for buck. I don't think it was available here, though, so may not arrive by Xmas.

 

But, yeah, totally agree about not looking at specs or judging the sound based on the looks of the product: read reviews, and even better go in and test out the products.

 

 

Wade
  #2615526 3-Dec-2020 12:29
I bought my daughter a UE Boom3 for Xmas on NL Black friday deal for $148, i think either HN or JB Hifi have currently for $144  

