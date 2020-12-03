Just received:

Sony today announces that customers can now access the Apple TV app on select Sony smart TVs to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalised and curated recommendations. The Apple TV app will begin rolling out today in New Zealand on Sony’s X9000H series via a software update.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies in one place. The app features Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, including “Morning Wars,” “See,” “Defending Jacob,” “Ted Lasso,” “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” “Boys State” and “Beastie Boys Story.” Also on the Apple TV app, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as Tastemade and Mubi, and watch ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

Aki Hosoda, Head of TV, Sony ANZ said, “We are thrilled to be offering the Apple TV app on our latest Sony X9000H series, with plans to roll out the app further on select models by the end of the year. The Apple TV app will open up an even bigger world of entertainment allowing customers to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and more, in addition to a whole range of entertainment apps available on our smart TVs.”

Sony’s smart TVs provide users with easy access to a range of content and services. With Sony's best-in-class family of X1 processors, TRILUMINOS™ Display and immersive sound features, customers can experience content just as the creator intended with the Apple TV app. Sony’s smart TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent new and popular movies including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie purchases from Apple. Select Sony TVs1 also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2, customers can effortlessly play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TV. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control Sony’s smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sony’s smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com/nz, for $8.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

The Apple TV app will launch on Sony TV models including Z8H, A8H, X95H, X80H, Z9G, A9G, X95G, X85G, Z9F and A9F during the month of December. For those customers who cannot wait, the firmware is now available via download and manual update from sony.co.nz.