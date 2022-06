Hi

Looking for a speaker set that can be driven from a laptop to fill a small hall type venue dimensions 12.5m wide 12m long height about 3m with about 70 people in the venue.

Want it to be used for dancing only doesn't matter if it has mic input or flashing lights etc

budget up to about 400 but cheaper is better.

Looking for good volume as opposed to fantastic quality of sound.

Do not want to get an amp and the size does not matter :)