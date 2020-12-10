I have just purchased a second hand NAD M51 digital to Analogue converter. It has had good reviews so I expected it to sound excellent.

I want to use the HDMI input for use with a new Samsung TV that has both optical and HDMI outputs. The optical connection works well but is meant to be inferior to HDMI. However the M51 does not appear to support ARC (Audio return channel) and therefore the TV doesn't detect that it is connected to the M51.

The M51 was released in 2012 or earlier while the HDMI standard v1.4 was introduced in 2009 and supports ARC.

My questions are:

Is ARC a software or hardware only feature?

Will an update of the M51 software to V1.5 enable ARC to be used?