Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)NAD M51 DAC HDMI
Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


#280362 10-Dec-2020 14:28
Send private message

I have just purchased a second hand NAD M51 digital to Analogue converter. It has had good reviews so I expected it to sound excellent.

 

I want to use the HDMI input for use with a new Samsung TV that has both optical and HDMI outputs. The optical connection works well but is meant to be inferior to HDMI. However the M51 does not appear to support ARC (Audio return channel) and therefore the TV doesn't detect that it is connected to the M51.

 

The M51 was released in 2012 or earlier while the HDMI standard v1.4 was introduced in 2009 and supports ARC.

 

My questions are:

 

       Is ARC a software or hardware only feature?

 

       Will an update of the M51 software to V1.5 enable ARC to be used?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
networkn
27298 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619495 10-Dec-2020 14:34
Send private message

Not a lot of harm in just updating. Either it will or it won't (release notes may indicate), but not a lot to lose.

 

 

Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2619566 10-Dec-2020 17:52
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestion to upgrade anyway. I had come to the same conclusion myself but wandered if the ARC protocol was just software controlled or was hardware dependent. 

 

M.

Dunnersfella
4028 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619956 11-Dec-2020 10:36
Send private message

ARC is part of the HDMI spec.

 

It was introduced in 2009, so while NAD are often behind the ball by a year or two, their 2012 products 'could' have ARC on-board.

 

Will you get better sound with ARC.

 

Nah.



Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2620249 11-Dec-2020 18:00
Send private message

Hi

 

The specifications never refer to ARC so I assume it isn't included. I searched on line for more information but nothing suggests ARC is installed. That's why I wondered if it was a hardware function and why I will do a software upgrade to see if it is part of the V1.5.

 

I don't expect ARC to give better sound as that is not the purpose of the feature but feedback on the software upgrade suggests V1.5 does give some improvement. 

 

I want to use the M51 in my hifi system but initially need to set it up with a new Samsung TV that has ARC HDMI and of course both sender and receiver needs to have the capability for it to work.

 

Meanwhile I've purchased an optic cable for the ToshLink and that's is working.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620352 11-Dec-2020 23:33
Send private message

I doubt very much it has ARC.

 

Here is a thread about the newer firmware some like it some don't. (you may have already seen it)

 

https://audiophilestyle.com/forums/topic/23896-nad-m51-firmware-upgrade-benefits/




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2620643 12-Dec-2020 19:26
Send private message

Hi and thanks for your thoughts. 

 

I have seen that thread which didn't answer my question in any way, except that there was no reference to ARC, something I'd hoped to see.

 

I decided that the responses, both positive and negative, suggest the interest lay in performance of the digital to analogue throughput. No one referred to ARC so it didn't prove one way or the other that it was included in the software update.

 

So, in the absence of any more in-depth knowledge I'll go for the update and see what happens. I don't think there is anything to loose as long as I follow the instructions to the letter.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 