SpartanVXL

Got a bit of an issue with the lounge TV. Recently the Samsung 1080p TV from 2010 started getting horizontal lines on screen, ended up replacing with a sony bravia a8h.



The TV works great, but theres a slight remaining issue. Both the old samsung and the new sony are two-prong plugs and both have a grounding issue. Running fingers along the back or edges gives a slight buzz feeling and hdmi cables will zap whoever is unfortunate to pick them up by the connector end.



Now the samsung tv had this issue for over 10 years, but with the new oled tv I’m a bit concerned. Reading up on this it seems like TV’s with no ground for their power is normal? And that voltage leakage into their chassis is okay and by design? It’s plugged into properly grounded outlets (fancy power bords with surge protection and ‘not grounded’ indicator lights on them). When everything is hooked up eg. Apple TV, mac mini, android box, all are two-prong and will end up having a static charge on them when outputting to the TV.



I tried finding if there where any adaptors out there where you could plug a two-prong and have a ground wire coming out which could be hooked onto a chassis screw or something but either my search was bad or they don’t exist anymore.