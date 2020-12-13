Time to upgrade our TV set up, which of these or any other deals would you recommend, it will be wall mounted and budget is under $1k



https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn43id70/R2689977.html



https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/sony-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-smart-tv-kd43x7000g/R2705062.html?lang=default



I have a chrome cast and fire tv, but thinking of getting rokutv, maybe not making use of any smarts on the tv as I’ve read they don’t work well



Main things we want to watch are Netflix, tv1,2,3 on demand, imovies, rugby, youtube, iphotos



Thanks for any advice



