Help Choosing Cheap TV and streaming box
#280418 13-Dec-2020 21:16
Time to upgrade our TV set up, which of these or any other deals would you recommend, it will be wall mounted and budget is under $1k

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn43id70/R2689977.html

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/sony-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-smart-tv-kd43x7000g/R2705062.html?lang=default

I have a chrome cast and fire tv, but thinking of getting rokutv, maybe not making use of any smarts on the tv as I’ve read they don’t work well

Main things we want to watch are Netflix, tv1,2,3 on demand, imovies, rugby, youtube, iphotos

Thanks for any advice


  #2621101 13-Dec-2020 21:36
Xiaomi Mi Box S works well for streaming. Netflix, Disney, Kodi (local streaming), TVNZ, all works fine. Cheap and effective Android box.

 

If you want a steaming box... wrong forum ;)

  #2634920 13-Jan-2021 17:18
Did you buy one of these tvs? Currently thinking about the veon 43" for the kids second lounge area. Would love to know how the android side of it works and how it compares to my Sony android tv

  #2634966 13-Jan-2021 19:40
We did get one and it’s going well, this is my first smart tv so can’t give a comparison to Sony, I also got the xiaomi mi box and we have side loaded a lot of apps including Freeview so we don’t have to rely on the tv smarts, loving this set up



  #2634967 13-Jan-2021 19:45
Did you try the smart setup from the tv? How did that work for youtube & netflix

