Yamaha RX V475 dead - fix or replace?
dafman

Uber Geek
#280429 14-Dec-2020 19:58
My Yamaha RX V475 has completely died and is not powering on. I have searched on line and tried the various reset options, but there is no life whatsoever.

 

My initial thinking is that it is not worth seeking repair as the receiver is at least 7 years old and was entry level at the time. Are these typically cost effective to repair? eg. if the power supply needs replacement?

 

I've had a look online and it looks like the RX V4A would be the best replacement, would this be correct?

 

Also, question - is the RX V4A a DLNA device that could stream from my Synology to my Panasonic OLED? Currently I use the Panasonic as DLNA but it's limited it what it can do.

hsvhel
Ultimate Geek

  #2621503 14-Dec-2020 20:11
would really depend on what's failed.  Last year as a bundle of 3 of these and 2 others (also Yamaha) fetched 400ish on TradeMe

 

not a money maker

Radiotron
Master Geek


  #2621510 14-Dec-2020 20:27
Had a look at a dead Yamaha AVR recently, simple fix, the standby +5 rail wasn't. RX-V465. The SMPS controller IC had died. Replaced it, alive again. Maybe relevant to your case, if you have a DMM, have a look for stby 5 to control board.

rhy7s
Ultimate Geek


  #2621534 14-Dec-2020 21:08
A few years back our RX-V450 wouldn't power up, quote from the retailer for repair was pretty spendy, was a couple of bucks to get a capacitor for the standby circuit and do it myself, been fine ever since.



Beavis
Master Geek


  #2621538 14-Dec-2020 21:19
Hi. Up until a year ago, I used to fix these for a living. Very common fault is .022uf 630v capacitor on the standby power supply board. Take a look at this link for a similar model. Worth fixing yourself, if only just to save from landfill (or ping it off on Trademe).

 

https://sterlingit.com.au/yamaha-amp-no-power-and-not-powering-on-rx-v3800-rx0v1900-and-many-other-models/

dafman

Uber Geek
  #2621547 14-Dec-2020 22:04
Beavis:

 

Hi. Up until a year ago, I used to fix these for a living. Very common fault is .022uf 630v capacitor on the standby power supply board. Take a look at this link for a similar model. Worth fixing yourself, if only just to save from landfill (or ping it off on Trademe).

 

https://sterlingit.com.au/yamaha-amp-no-power-and-not-powering-on-rx-v3800-rx0v1900-and-many-other-models/

 

 

Thanks. I actually stumbled across this website earlier tonight before posting, so will have a look at this. I'm picking the capacitor just unplugs and new one plugs in without use of soldering or specialist tools?

rhy7s
Ultimate Geek


  #2621562 14-Dec-2020 22:50
Mine had to be desoldered.

Beavis
Master Geek


  #2621569 14-Dec-2020 23:42
Capacitor needs soldering. If that’s not really your thing, you could just chop the leads off the capacitor, flush with the circuit board, then tack the replacement capacitor on the back (copper track side) of the board. Looks a little rude, but is OK.

 

Most important thing to do is unplug the AC power from the wall first!



dafman

Uber Geek
  #2622206 15-Dec-2020 18:44
Ok, this is strange. After a week of playing completely dead, tonight my RX V475 self fired itself up after I turned on the telly. Obviously, I'm happy, but can anyone offer any thoughts on what might be going on with it - dead for a week, then springs into life?

Beavis
Master Geek


  #2622227 15-Dec-2020 20:34
That's good, but also quite annoying. The capacitor looses capacity and starts with "sometimes" won't turn on. I had a look on the internet and found a circuit of your amp. Couldn't find the capacitor I am talking about on the circuit... Might be talking about the wrong model. I must admit I never looked on a circuit before, I just lifted the lid and went straight to the 223 630v mylar capacitor, and that nearly always fixed it. I suppose you could drop it off at Sound Group Holdings for a quote. On the rare occasion we couldn't fix something, we sent the unit to them as they are the Yamaha agent, and they knew every fault. Your call really.

 

 

Dunnersfella
Uber Geek


  #2622233 15-Dec-2020 20:57
The RXV4A is a DLNA audio device... not a video / audio device like your Panasonic TV.

 

 

 

Apart from that, I can't answer your question re: what you should do - other than to encourage you to keep things out of the landfill.

dafman

Uber Geek
  #2622249 15-Dec-2020 21:51
Thanks all, appreciate your comments.

 

 

I just checked again, it powered on normally via remote, so very strange what is happening. It is plugged into a 6 plug surge power board, so maybe there is an intermittent issue with that, although other devices plugged into it are not affected, so maybe not.

 

 

Not sure I want to throw money at it given its age, so will play it by ear and cross my fingers it was a temporary aborration.

