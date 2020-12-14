My Yamaha RX V475 has completely died and is not powering on. I have searched on line and tried the various reset options, but there is no life whatsoever.

My initial thinking is that it is not worth seeking repair as the receiver is at least 7 years old and was entry level at the time. Are these typically cost effective to repair? eg. if the power supply needs replacement?

I've had a look online and it looks like the RX V4A would be the best replacement, would this be correct?

Also, question - is the RX V4A a DLNA device that could stream from my Synology to my Panasonic OLED? Currently I use the Panasonic as DLNA but it's limited it what it can do.