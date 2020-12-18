Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Wireless earphones - recommendations please.
nadz77

12 posts

Geek


#280493 18-Dec-2020 09:14
Send private message

Looking to purchase a decent pair of wireless earphones and would appreciate any recommendations please.

Earphones need to be fully wireless. Preferably would like them to be noise cancelling for use on flights, but not absolutely necessary. Need to be really comfortable (for long use). Main use would be watching videos on phone, but also need them to be very secure fit for use when running.

Can i have all the above?, or will i need to sacrifice noise cancellation for a more secure sports fit?

Happy to spend up to $500 for the right pair.

Anyone able to assist with some recommendations please?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2623663 18-Dec-2020 09:43
Send private message

I ended up running two paris. QC35's for work/flights etc and a cheap pair of skull candy for outdoors.

 

Couldn't convince myself to beat up on the bose at that price point.  And the Skullcandy's have been put through torture and are still going strong

Senecio
1505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2623724 18-Dec-2020 10:13
Send private message

You say earphones and talk about running so I assume you're looking for in ears vs over ears.

 

 

 

Both the Sony WF-1000XM3s or Airpods Pro will do what you need. Which you prefer would depend on a number of things, Apple vs Android and which you prefer the sound and fit of. Best to try them out in store.

tkr001
400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2625311 22-Dec-2020 09:52
Send private message

I have the WF1000XM3s and am very happy with them. I use them with an iPhone without issue.



Handsomedan
4723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2625368 22-Dec-2020 10:24
Send private message

If you're after in-ears, I'd go with AirPods Pro. 

 

 

 

Over-ears? Bose QC35




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

timmmay
18503 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2625388 22-Dec-2020 10:53
Send private message

I'd go with light earbuds for running, my wife uses Xiaomi Airdots and likes them. Wait for a sale.

 

For watching videos and on flights get something better. Sony and Audio Technica are my favorite brands for this type of thing.

Dunnersfella
4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625573 22-Dec-2020 16:54
Send private message

Airpod Pro's are a real favourite in our home, but they are starting to crackle and may be going back to Apple.

 

It's fair to say that they are heavily used and the purchase has not been regretted whatsoever.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 