Looking to purchase a decent pair of wireless earphones and would appreciate any recommendations please.



Earphones need to be fully wireless. Preferably would like them to be noise cancelling for use on flights, but not absolutely necessary. Need to be really comfortable (for long use). Main use would be watching videos on phone, but also need them to be very secure fit for use when running.



Can i have all the above?, or will i need to sacrifice noise cancellation for a more secure sports fit?



Happy to spend up to $500 for the right pair.



Anyone able to assist with some recommendations please?

